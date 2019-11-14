|
|
|
ELLIS ROY Died suddenly at home in Glass Houghton after a short illness on November 2nd 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved dad of John and Peter and very dear father in law of Helen and Vicky, also loving and much loved grandpa of Briony, Thomas, Cameron and Maisie. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, November 22nd at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel.552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019