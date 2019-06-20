Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Acton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Acton

Notice Condolences

Rosalie Acton Notice
ACTON ROSALIE
(née Frobisher) Passed away at home on 10th June 2019 after a long illness, bravely borne, with family by her side. Beloved wife of Norman, dearly loved mother of Jayne. Life will never be the same without this beautiful lady. Service on 25th June 2019 at 11.45 am at St. Oswald's Church, Church Side, Methley LS26 9BJ followed by interment, and afterwards at Methley Cricket Club. Will friends please accept this intimation. There will be no collection. Flowers, or donations to a , as preferred. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Glass Houghton. Tel. 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.