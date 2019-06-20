|
ACTON ROSALIE
(née Frobisher) Passed away at home on 10th June 2019 after a long illness, bravely borne, with family by her side. Beloved wife of Norman, dearly loved mother of Jayne. Life will never be the same without this beautiful lady. Service on 25th June 2019 at 11.45 am at St. Oswald's Church, Church Side, Methley LS26 9BJ followed by interment, and afterwards at Methley Cricket Club. Will friends please accept this intimation. There will be no collection. Flowers, or donations to a , as preferred. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Glass Houghton. Tel. 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
