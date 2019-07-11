|
RITSON Ronnie Of Cutsyke, Castleford, passed away in hospital on June 21st 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Pam, also loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Service to take place at Cutsyke Christian Church (Gospel Hall) on Wednesday, July 17th at 10.45 am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, to be divided between Church and Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church or at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019