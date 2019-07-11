Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:45
Cutsyke Christian Church (Gospel Hall)
Ronnie Ritson Notice
RITSON Ronnie Of Cutsyke, Castleford, passed away in hospital on June 21st 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Pam, also loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Service to take place at Cutsyke Christian Church (Gospel Hall) on Wednesday, July 17th at 10.45 am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, to be divided between Church and Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church or at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019
