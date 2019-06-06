|
|
|
WILLIAMSON RONALD Ron, of Castleford, passed away peacefully in hospital on May 28th, 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved dad of Lynn and Carol and very dear father-in-law of John, also loving grandad of Lee and Craig and great-grandad of Ivy. Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Dementia UK may be kindly left in the box provided. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Glass Houghton 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
