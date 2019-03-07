Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Services
13 Racca Green
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF11 8AT
01977 677715
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
13:30
St Botolph's Church
Knottingley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Taylor

Notice Condolences

Ronald Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Ronald
(Also known as Ronnie) Passed away peacefully at home on 17th February 2019 aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Ann,
loving dad of Ronnie and Dawn and cherished grandad of all the
grandchildren. Funeral will take place at St Botolph's Church, Knottingley on 15th March 2019 at 1:30pm followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:20pm and afterwards for refreshments at Kellingley club, Knottingley.
Family flowers only
however donations in lieu
to Helen Chadwick of Macmillan.
All enquiries to Jennings funeral services on 01977 677715.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.