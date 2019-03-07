|
|
|
TAYLOR Ronald
(Also known as Ronnie) Passed away peacefully at home on 17th February 2019 aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Ann,
loving dad of Ronnie and Dawn and cherished grandad of all the
grandchildren. Funeral will take place at St Botolph's Church, Knottingley on 15th March 2019 at 1:30pm followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:20pm and afterwards for refreshments at Kellingley club, Knottingley.
Family flowers only
however donations in lieu
to Helen Chadwick of Macmillan.
All enquiries to Jennings funeral services on 01977 677715.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More