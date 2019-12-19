|
|
|
Holmes Ronald Vincent Aged 60 years young,
went to sleep for the last time on
Wednesday 4th December 2019,
tragically taken too soon from his heartbroken family.
Devoted Husband to Elaine,
Dad to Vicky, Grandad to
Poppy, Sonny & Lottie.
Loving Brother, Uncle and much loved friend to many.
Funeral service at
Pontefract Crematorium,
Monday 23rd December at 14.20.
Please join the family afterwards at Kings Croft for refreshments and a celebration of Ron's life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
York Rescue Boat and
RNLI Seahouses Lifeboat Station, Northumberland.
For any enquiries call
T F Morritt - 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019