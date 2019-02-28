Home

T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Ron Fearnley Notice
Fearnley Ron Formerly of Fearnley's, Castleford. Peacefully in Millfields Residential Home on Thursday 14th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Cissie, much loved dad of Moira, Ian and Lynne, and father in law to Tom and Doreen. Devoted grandad to Jonathon, Jessica and Jamie and great grandad to Lilly-May, Ethan and Kian. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service on
Thursday 7th March 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Kings Croft Hotel.
For enquiries please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
