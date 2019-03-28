|
|
|
ASTBURY RON Formerly of Fryston Village, Castleford, passed away in The Cedars, Methley on March 15th 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved brother of Dee, very dear brother-in-law of David and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for The Cedars, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More