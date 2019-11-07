|
|
|
CORBETT Robin Passed away peacefully
on 24th October 2019 aged 64.
Much loved brother of David.
Robin will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
St Botolphs Church, Knottingley on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 1.45pm followed by committal at Knottingley Cemetery at 14.30pm.
Flowers welcome and there will be a donation box for
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019