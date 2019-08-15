|
|
|
Grice Robert (Bob)
Of Castleford Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his loving family by his side on the 25th July 2019, aged 76 years.
The much loved husband of Ann,
a loving dad to Caroline, Helen,
Chris and Rachael, also a dear
grandad to Sam and Callum.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 19th August with service at
St Giles Church, Pontefract at 11.45am followed by private burial (family only) at Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Yorkshire Cancer Research and Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019