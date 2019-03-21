Home

WILTSHIRE RICHARD Of Townville, Castleford, former Colliery Overman, passed away peacefully on March 14th 2019 aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Muriel, dearly loved dad of Martin and Debbie and loving and much loved grandad of Daniel, Rachael and Michael. Rest in Peace Richard. Service and committal to take place at Holy Cross Church on Thursday, April 4th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
