|
|
|
LEA Reginald
(Reg) Of Normanton.
Formerly of Ferrybridge.
Passed away peacefully in
hospital, with his loving
family by his side on the
9th February 2019, aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of the late Helen, a much loved dad of Sue, Wayne and the late Melvyn, a special grandad of Nicola and her husband Arran, Reece and his wife Clare, Jade, Jordan and Briony, a great grandad of Zane and Vinnie, also a dear father in law of Deb, Julie and the late Geoff.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Friday 1st March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers by request
only please. Donations will
be kindly received in lieu
in aid of Dementia UK.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral
Directors, Normanton.
Tel-01924 899998
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More