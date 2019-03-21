|
|
|
HOBSON Raymond Passed away peacefully at Holyrood House
on 14th March 2019.
Reunited with his late wife Doreen, Father to Karen, Martin and Kevin, Father in law to Alan, Karen and Janice, Grandfather to Lucy, James, Rebecca, Gavyn, Annie and Katie, Great Grandfather to Emilia and Ellie. He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
St Giles Church, Pontefract, at 13.15 Monday 25th March, followed by interment at Pontefract Cemetery.
Family flowers only please with any donations to Cancer Research.
Family and friends welcome for refreshments after the service at Knottingley Town Hall.
Enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More