WORMALD Phyllis Mena
(nee Smith) Of Pontefract.
Passed away peacefully at
Carleton Court Care Home
on 4th June 2019
after a relatively short illness
aged 92 years.
Wife of Dennis,
Sister to John, Betty and Pauline
and dearly loved mum of Martin, Philip, Peter & John.
Grandma to Amanda, Christopher, Emma, Isla, Martyn, Esme and Jack and Great Grandma to Tyren
and Harvey and friend to many.
Phyllis will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 1st July at 3pm.
Those attending are welcome to join the family afterwards at the
Kings Croft Hotel.
Any donations kindly received will be split between the
Alzheimer's Society and
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
