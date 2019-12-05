Home

Goodale Phyllis Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on
23rd November 2019,
aged 78 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 13th December at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, by request.
Donations in lieu will be
gratefully accepted in aid of
Cornwall Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
A.N. Abraham Funeral Directors
on 01977 641315.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
