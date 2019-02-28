|
BETTERIDGE (nee Lindley) Phyllis Jane, Steve, Adam and Emma would like to thank all relatives and friends who attended Phyllis' funeral and for all the kind messages, cards and flowers on their sad bereavement.
Also for the generous donations totalling £200 for the Charities Phyllis supported; Age UK, RNIB, Cancer Research UK
and Dogs Trust.
This amount will be divided equally.
Grateful thanks to the Reverend Clive Flatters for his comforting words and service.
Thanks also to Jennings for their caring and professional
funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
