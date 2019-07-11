Resources More Obituaries for Peter Vause Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Vause

Notice VAUSE Peter Michael James Brenda and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support

and cards of condolence at this difficult time.



A special thanks to staff on Wensleydale Unit of the

West Riding Care Home for

their care and kindness to Peter and his family over the last

6 months and staff on Ward 42

at Pinderfields Hospital.



Thank you to Canon George

Nairn-Briggs for his comforting words, Sandal Rugby Club

for refreshments and

Harpins Funeral Services

for their caring and

efficient funeral arrangements.



A donation of £378 collected in lieu of flowers will be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019