O'Neill-Smith Peter Pete's family would like to say a heartfelt thank you for all the love and support. Thank you to all who turned up to say farewell to a much loved man. We would also like to thank Debbie and Burgess Funeral Directors for their kindness and compassion, you did an amazing job, we were so very moved by the bikers who rode alongside
Pete on his journey, it meant the world, there are no words to
express our gratitude.
Thank you and lots of love.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019
