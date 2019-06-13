|
|
|
Grant-Mills Peter Passed suddenly in Tenerife on 2nd May 2019. He was a dearly loved Dad to Stacey, Wayne, Lee, Donna and family, Stuart, Lisa, Jack and Megan and a much loved Grandad to Jake, Jordan, Hollie and Chloe.
He will be sadly missed by the many people that knew him.
The funeral will take place at the Holy Cross Church, Airedale on Thursday 27th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please however donations to
TBPI Group (Brachial Plexus) would be greatly appreciated.
Also if anyone attending could wear either a Cas Tigers shirt
or colours.
All enquiries to Ryans & Foy Services Tel 07824 773646.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
