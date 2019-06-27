|
|
|
CRITCHLEY Peter Anthony Died peacefully in
St Leonards Hospice, York
on June 18th, aged 55 years.
A much loved son, brother,
uncle and dear friend.
He will be deeply missed but
we are all so enriched by the joy
he brought to our lives.
Requiem Mass to take place at
The Church of Immaculate Conception, Scarthingwell
on Friday July 5th at 1.30pm followed by interment in
St Edward's Churchyard, Clifford.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished can be made to Marie Curie Nurses and
The Brain Tumour Charity.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
Funeral Directors, Tadcaster,
Tel : 01937 833 544.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
Read More