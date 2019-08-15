|
O'Neill-Smith Pete Of Featherstone.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 4th August, aged 70 years.
Devoted husband of Joan, cherished dad of Dennis and Nikki and a much
loved grandad, great grandad,
father-in-law, brother,
uncle and friend to so many.
Pete will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will be
held at St Thomas Church, Featherstone on Thursday 22nd August at 10.45am, prior to burial at
Featherstone Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Macmillan Cancer Care may
be left in the donation box at
the back of Church.
All enquiries to Robert Burgess Funeral Directors, 01924 804017.
LOVE YOU LONG TIME XXX
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019