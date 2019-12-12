|
|
|
LYONS Patrick (Paddy) Passed away peacefully with
his loving family by his side on
9th December, aged 78 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret
and loving dad to Jane and John, treasured grandad to Lewis, Jamie, Evie and Jorja, beloved father in law to Alan and Justine,
a good friend to many who
will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 12.20pm. All welcome to
Kings Croft afterwards.
Family flowers only, donations to Prince of Wales Hospice and Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries please call
Ryans & Foy Funeral Directors 07824 773646.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019