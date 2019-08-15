|
SMITH (formerly Steel)
PATRICIA MARGARET
(nee Sands) Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 31st 2019, aged 84 years. Dear wife of the late Graham and dearly loved mother of Martin, also loving granny to Sidonie and a much loved aunt. Service to take place at St. Joseph's R. C. Church, Pontefract on Wednesday, August 21st at 1.00 pm. followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019