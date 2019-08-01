|
|
|
Howley (née Gallagher)
Patricia Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 18th July aged 81 years of Manor Drive, Featherstone.
Beloved mam of Maureen, mother in law of Barry, treasured nannan of Liam and Rebecca and great grandma of Billy and Sonny.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 1.45pm in All Saints Church, Featherstone prior to interment at Featherstone Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations
will be gratefully received for
Dr Jackson's Pontefract and
can be handed to family.
Everybody is welcome after the service for refreshments at Hemsworth Miners' Welfare Club (The Pit Club).
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019