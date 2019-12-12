|
BELLAMY PATRICIA Pat's family would like to pass on their sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who attended her funeral and for the many kind words and condolences received. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 27, Pinderfields Hospital for their care, to the Ashton family for their care and professional funeral arrangements and to Rev'd Sharon Brown and Parishioners at Brotherton Church for a service filled with love. Thanks also to the Magnet Hotel Castleford for an excellent funeral tea afterwards. A very generous £450 was donated to Heart Research UK and £150 for Brotherton Church, Thank you.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019