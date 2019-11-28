Home

BELLAMY Patricia
(nee Mason) Pat, of Castleford, died on
November 22nd 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late William and cherished mum of Julie and Angela, also a loving and much loved nana and grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Service and interment to take place at St. Edward's Church, Brotherton on Monday, December 2nd at 2.00pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Flowers or donations if preferred, will be divided between St. Edmund's Church and Heart Research UK and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church.
Now resting in the Private Chapel
of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Castleford. Tel. 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019
