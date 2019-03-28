|
|
|
BELL Patricia (Pat)
(née Clowes) Peacefully after a short illness with her loving family beside her on Thursday 21st March 2019
aged 81 of Nevison.
Beloved wife of Bill, dearly loved mum of Stephen, Tracy, Derek and Lee-ann, mother in law to Lynn, Karen, Christine and Stephen, treasured nanny, great nanny, auntie and sister in law.
Funeral service to
take place on Wednesday
10th April 2019 at 10.20 am
at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully
received for Multiple Sclerosis.
Everyone is welcome for refreshments at
Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More