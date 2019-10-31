Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:15
Pontefract Crematorium
BAINES Patricia Peacefully at home on 21st October 2019, Pat aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of the late Eric, a cherished mum, mother in law, nanna, great nanna and great great nanna and a very good friend to many and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 4th November at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations for Macmillan nurses will be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Any enquiries to Wakefield Funeral Service, Tel: 01294 242444
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019
