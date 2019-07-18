|
BURROWS Pat
(nee Ward) Of Castleford, passed away in Wakefield Hospice on July 7th 2019, aged 82 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Walter.
Dearly loved mum of Paul and Amanda and very dear mother-in-law of Julie and Martin, also loving nan of Kirby, Bradley, Koby and Matt and much loved "nanny Pat"
of Esmae and Emmerson.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, July 24th at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please to be divided between Wakefield Hospice and Kidney Research and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019