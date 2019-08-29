|
|
|
Edwards Owen Beloved son of the
late Joshua and Miranda Edwards,
passed away peacefully at
Manor Park Care Home on the
15th August, aged 98 years,
following a short illness.
Loving brother of
Dennis and wife Joan,
and nieces and nephews Carol,
Karen, Stephen, Martyn and Philip.
Owen will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 12th September
at 11.00am.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to the British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
TF Morritt Funeral Services
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019