|
|
|
TURTON Norman (Tot) Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side
on 29th May 2019 aged 78 years.
Much loved Husband of Margaret, loving Dad of Martin and Mark, beloved brother to 'our young en, Sheila' much loved Father in law, fantastic Grandad and Great Grandad and loyal friend to many.
Norman will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to
The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
Read More