Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Turton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Turton

Notice Condolences

Norman Turton Notice
TURTON Norman (Tot) Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side
on 29th May 2019 aged 78 years.
Much loved Husband of Margaret, loving Dad of Martin and Mark, beloved brother to 'our young en, Sheila' much loved Father in law, fantastic Grandad and Great Grandad and loyal friend to many.
Norman will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to
The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.