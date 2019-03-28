Home

HINSLEY Norman The family of the late Norman would like to thank family and friends for the cards,
flowers and their continued support at this sad time.
Thank you to everyone who attended Norman's funeral and for their kind donations of £1,500,
to be shared between Diabetes UK and St Leonard's Hospice
at Home Carers.
Thank you also to
Rev. Becky Allright,
J Punton and Son
Funeral Directors,
Drax Sports and Social Club,
The Flower Shack and all the nurses and carers who looked after Norman.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
