The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Norma Beresford

Norma Beresford Notice
BERESFORD Norma
(née Wray) Of Askern, formerly of Pontefract. Peacefully in hospital on
8th February 2019, aged 86 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Roy, loving Aunt of Brian and much loved Great Aunt of Scott,
Lauren and Paul.
Norma will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 10.20am.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations may be made to Cancer Detection Trust, a collection plate will be provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
