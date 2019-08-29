Home

Norah Goodyear Notice
GOODYEAR NORAH Formerly of Castleford, passed away on August 11th 2019, aged 93 years. Dear wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mum of David, Peter and John and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, September 6th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Carleton Court Care Home Residents Fund, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019
