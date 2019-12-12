|
SYKES NIGEL Of Castleford, passed away 28th November 2019, aged 65 years. A much loved husband, dad and grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 11 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, donations may be kindly left for The British Heart Foundation in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019