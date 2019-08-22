Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Betchetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Betchetti

Notice Condolences

Neal Betchetti Notice
BETCHETTI NEAL Suddenly on Friday 9th August 2019, aged 62, of Featherstone.
Loving husband of Moira, treasured dad of Neil and beloved son,
brother, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 3rd September at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for the RSPCA. Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.