BETCHETTI NEAL Suddenly on Friday 9th August 2019, aged 62, of Featherstone.
Loving husband of Moira, treasured dad of Neil and beloved son,
brother, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 3rd September at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for the RSPCA. Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019