Suggitt Nathaniel (Terry) Died tragically on October 5th 2019, aged 90 years. Brother of the late Frank and dear brother-in-law of Freda. Uncle to Keith, Elaine and families. Also a dear friend to Jimmy. Cortege will leave from Co-op Chapel of Rest, Pontefract on Monday 18th November 2019 at 1.25pm, followed by the service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Afterwards at The Kings Croft Hotel
for refreshments. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support
and the Prince of Wales Hospice,
Pontefract in the box provided.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019