|
|
|
Wood Muriel The family of the late Muriel Wood wish to thank all family and friends for the cards, kind words and attendance at the service,
during their sad loss.
Thank you to Fr James Milnes for a lovely funeral service, to Michelle's Flowers for the floral tributes, also to the staff at The Magnet Hotel for the refreshments and hospitality.
Finally thank you to Chris Mctigue and staff at McTigue Funeral Directors for their caring funeral arrangements.
Donations totalling £80 were raised and donated to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
Read More