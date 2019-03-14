|
|
|
PRINCE Muriel
(née Shipman) Passed peacefully at Meadow Brook Manor
on 25th February 2019
age 97 years
Loving wife, mother, nana
and great nana.
A funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Swillington on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11.30am followed by refreshments at The Holiday Inn Garforth.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to
B V Cooke & Son Funeral Director Tel. 01132862752
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
