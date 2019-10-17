|
|
|
NEWTON MURIEL
(née Painter) Of Castleford, passed away on October 5th 2019, aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of the late Leonard, dearly loved mum of Paul and Warren and a very dear
mother-in-law, also a loving nanna and great-nanna. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, October 24th at 11.00 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly
left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019