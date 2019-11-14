Home

Muriel McCluskey Notice
McCLUSKEY
Muriel Beloved Mother of Kenneth, Paul, Colin, David, Philip and Yasmin.
Muriel passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 31 st October 2019 aged 88 years.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 2:20pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019
