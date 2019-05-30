COLLINSON MURIEL ELIZABETH

(née Martin) Aged 86 years, of Castleford, passed away peacefully on May 13th 2019, with her loving children by her side. Now re-united with her beloved husband Eric. Dearly loved mum of Julie, Janice and Graham and very dear mother-in-law of Lloyd, David and Karen, also loving nanna of Jemma, Katy, Ben and Emily. Grateful thanks to staff of the Mitchell Suite, Willow Park Care Home for all their kindness and care given to Muriel during her time there. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church NEXT Thursday, 6th June at 12.15 pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Dementia UK, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019