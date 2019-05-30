Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Collinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Collinson

Notice Condolences

Muriel Collinson Notice
COLLINSON MURIEL ELIZABETH
(née Martin) Aged 86 years, of Castleford, passed away peacefully on May 13th 2019, with her loving children by her side. Now re-united with her beloved husband Eric. Dearly loved mum of Julie, Janice and Graham and very dear mother-in-law of Lloyd, David and Karen, also loving nanna of Jemma, Katy, Ben and Emily. Grateful thanks to staff of the Mitchell Suite, Willow Park Care Home for all their kindness and care given to Muriel during her time there. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church NEXT Thursday, 6th June at 12.15 pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Dementia UK, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.