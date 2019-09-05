|
Barratt Muriel Passed away peacefully at home on 24th August 2019, aged 99 years.
Loving mum to Marjorie, Lilian
and Denise, mother in law to Brendan, Graham and Michael
and a loving nana.
The funeral service will take place at Babworth Crematorium,
DN22 8FJ on Monday
16th September 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in her memory are for Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to E. Hurton & Son
Tel: 01777 703502
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019