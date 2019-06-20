|
|
|
WRIGHT Mollie Sadly passed away on 6th June 2019 aged 85 years.
A loving wife to the late Bill Wright, also a loving Mum, Grandma & Great-Grandma.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 27 June 2019, 10.30am, service at All Saints Church,
South Kirkby followed by committal at Carr Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only & donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer's Society UK. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Hemsworth 01977 615693
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
Read More