EVANS (Nee Bailey)
Michelle Peacefully after a brave fight surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday 23rd May 2019 aged 51 of Featherstone.
Devoted wife of Andy, beloved Mam of Sasha and Jamie and treasured Nanny of Ava, Jaye and Maksim. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 13th June at 12.30pm in
St Thomas' Church, Featherstone prior to interment at Featherstone Cemetery. The family requests
that people wear bright clothes.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for NMO Spectrum-UK.
Everyone is invited for refreshments at Michelle's home after the service. All enquiries please contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
