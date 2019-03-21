Home

"Solly" Of Ferrybridge.
Peacefully passed away in hospital on 11th March 2019 aged 89 years. A much loved husband to Irene,
a loving dad to Chris, Carolyn, Philip, Andrew & Joanne.
A very dear brother, grandad, great grandad & father-in-law.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 1st April 2019 at
St Andrews Church, Ferrybridge at 12:00 followed by the committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 13:00
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Andrews Church & The Royal British Legion.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
