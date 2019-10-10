|
SHERIDAN Michael (Mick) Of Airedale.
Passed away peacefully at home after a brave fight against illness, with his loving family by his side on the 4th October 2019, aged 74 years. The devoted husband of the late Norma, a much loved dad of Michelle, Mark, John & Michael,
a special grandad & great grandad, also a loved brother, brother in law & uncle. Will be sadly missed by
all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 17th October with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 10.20am. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Dialysis Unit
at Pontefract Hospital.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019