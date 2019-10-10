Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Sheridan

Notice Condolences

Michael Sheridan Notice
SHERIDAN Michael (Mick) Of Airedale.
Passed away peacefully at home after a brave fight against illness, with his loving family by his side on the 4th October 2019, aged 74 years. The devoted husband of the late Norma, a much loved dad of Michelle, Mark, John & Michael,
a special grandad & great grandad, also a loved brother, brother in law & uncle. Will be sadly missed by
all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 17th October with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 10.20am. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Dialysis Unit
at Pontefract Hospital.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.